Check out winners at Stark Reading Contest; top performers move onto to county level

Published 12:26 am Saturday, February 4, 2023

By Orange Leader

Kaitlyn Jenkins, Madeleine Wernig, Matthew Whitten and Sadie Prouse are pictured. (Courtesy photo)

Orangefield High School participated in the district round of the Stark Reading Contest on Thursday.

In Declamation, the second place winner and earning a $1,500 scholarship was Madeleine Wernig.

The first place winner and earning a $2,000 scholarship was Kaitlyn Jenkins.

In Interpretive Reading, the second place winner and earning a $1,500 scholarship was Sadie Prouse.

The first place winner and earning a $2,000 scholarship was Matthew Whitten.

Both winners will compete at the county level of the Stark Reading Contest April 23 at Luther Theater.

All district finals participants are pictured from the Stark Reading Contest. (Courtesy photo)

 

 

More News

STEPHEN HEMELT — Constable seeking crime tips from ex-sweethearts this Valentine’s Day

“Unacceptable crime” on child leads to life sentence, Orange prosecutor says

ADOPT A PET — Chihuahua-mix pup Chico is ready for YOU

Area festival expanding admissions gate to include rides

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar