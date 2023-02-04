Check out winners at Stark Reading Contest; top performers move onto to county level
Published 12:26 am Saturday, February 4, 2023
Orangefield High School participated in the district round of the Stark Reading Contest on Thursday.
In Declamation, the second place winner and earning a $1,500 scholarship was Madeleine Wernig.
The first place winner and earning a $2,000 scholarship was Kaitlyn Jenkins.
In Interpretive Reading, the second place winner and earning a $1,500 scholarship was Sadie Prouse.
The first place winner and earning a $2,000 scholarship was Matthew Whitten.
Both winners will compete at the county level of the Stark Reading Contest April 23 at Luther Theater.