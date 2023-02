ADOPT A PET — Chihuahua-mix pup Chico is ready for YOU Published 12:24 am Saturday, February 4, 2023

WEST ORANGE — This is your “big things come in small packages” exhibit. It’s Chico!

Chico is a small chihuahua-mix pup, who is about 1.5 years old and is a TON of love and loyalty.

He loves kisses and treats, and he wants to be your best friend.

Please consider adopting or fostering sweet Chico.

For more information, call the West Orange Animal Shelter at 409-883-3468.