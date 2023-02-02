Orangefield choir solo/ensemble students find right note in competition

Published 12:18 am Thursday, February 2, 2023

By Orange Leader

Those pictures are Timothy Trammell, Leyton Loft, Diana Burns and Dalyn Miller. (Courtesy photo)

ORANGEFIELD —13 Orangefield High School choir students competed in the UIL solo/ensemble contest on Saturday.

Students have to memorize and perform a solo for a judge.

Natalie Roach, Madison Trammell and Amley Tuck all received Excellent ratings.

Andrew Blackwell, Diana Burns, Emma Dixon, Dalyn Miller, Christa Kyle, Sara Micillo, Pilar Santodomingo-Armingol, Leyton Loft, Timothy Trammell and Katelynn Copeland all received Superior ratings.

Copeland, Burns, Loft, Miller and Timothy Trammell also qualified to compete at the State Solo/Ensemble contest in May.

“Congratulations to all,” a school district statement read.

Orangefield High School choir students recently competed in the UIL solo/ensemble contest. (Courtesy photo)

