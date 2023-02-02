Orangefield choir solo/ensemble students find right note in competition
Published 12:18 am Thursday, February 2, 2023
ORANGEFIELD —13 Orangefield High School choir students competed in the UIL solo/ensemble contest on Saturday.
Students have to memorize and perform a solo for a judge.
Natalie Roach, Madison Trammell and Amley Tuck all received Excellent ratings.
Andrew Blackwell, Diana Burns, Emma Dixon, Dalyn Miller, Christa Kyle, Sara Micillo, Pilar Santodomingo-Armingol, Leyton Loft, Timothy Trammell and Katelynn Copeland all received Superior ratings.
Copeland, Burns, Loft, Miller and Timothy Trammell also qualified to compete at the State Solo/Ensemble contest in May.
“Congratulations to all,” a school district statement read.