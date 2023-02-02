Little Cypress-Mauriceville student makes threat against high school

Published 12:02 pm Thursday, February 2, 2023

By Orange Leader

Early Thursday morning, Little Cypress-Mauriceville Consolidated Independent School District officials learned of an alleged threat made by a student against the high school.

Local authorities were immediately contacted and an investigation was started.

The district will continue working with local authorities to resolve the issue, and there will be an increased police presence on site throughout Thursday.

The student who made the threat will not be on the campus, district officials said.

