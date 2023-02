Henry E. Lowe Day in City of Orange Published 6:11 am Thursday, February 2, 2023

Mayor Larry Spears Jr. proclaimed January 31, 2023, as Henry E. Lowe Day in the City of Orange.

Lowe passed away Nov. 18, 2022, in Orange.

“He was loved by many and will be truly missed by his community, friends and family,” a city release said.