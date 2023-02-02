Child sex offender sentenced to life in prison; Orange prosecutor says “these crimes are the most heinous” Published 12:20 am Thursday, February 2, 2023

An Orange County man will spend the rest of his life in prison without the possibility of parole after being convicted of continuous sexual abuse of a child.

James Bryan, 60, was found guilty Monday in the trial held in the 128th District Court with Judge Courtney Arkeen presiding.

Prosecutor Bard Anderson said the initial outcry of the crime occurred in 2020, but due to the pandemic, the case took a while to get to the grand jury because of the inability to properly investigate. The case was indicted in 2021.

The victim in the case was between 6 and 11 years old when the abuse was taking place.

“These crimes are the most heinous we prosecute, and the jury sent a message to those in Orange County that have or think to do harm,” Anderson said. “We will investigate. We will indict, and the people of this county will see you spend the rest of your life in prison like they saw done (Monday).”

Anderson wanted to thank deputies, past and present, with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office as well as forensic nurses in Southeast Texas for their hard work in preparing the case.

Anderson also noted the jury was one of the most diverse juries he had seen in a long time.

“When the people of Orange County can come together to do their civic duty we can do ours and that’s what we are saying here today,” he said.