Arrest made after Orange County basketball team reports locker room thefts during game Published 4:05 pm Thursday, February 2, 2023

Two arrests have been made after members of an Orange County high school basketball team reported to police items of their were stolen while playing in a recent game.

The Jasper Police Department announced Thursday it obtained warrants on a juvenile male and one 17-year-old male involving a theft that occurred in Jasper during January.

The first incident occurred Jan. 20 at Jasper High School during a basketball game between Jasper and Vidor.

The Vidor head coach contacted Jasper officers, who were working security at the game and advised the team’s locker room had been gone through and some of the players’ personal items were missing.

A parent of one of the players contacted officers that same evening and stated some of the electronic devices that were stolen had been located by GPS at two homes in the Jasper area.

“Officers were able to recover and return most of the stolen property to owners.” Lt. G.W. Foster said. “Two suspects, a juvenile and 17-year-old Taylon Rashun Garrett were identified during the investigation, and warrants were obtained for their arrest for the offense of theft.”

Garrett was taken into custody Wednesday at the Jasper High School and taken to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office.