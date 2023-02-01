Little Cypress Elementary assistant principal Sommer Reynolds named region’s best, now up for state title Published 12:10 pm Wednesday, February 1, 2023

Sommer Reynolds, Little Cypress Elementary assistant principal, has been named the 2023 Region 5 Assistant Principal of the Year by the Texas Elementary Principals and Supervisors Association.

The award recognizes a commitment to student learning as evidenced by exceptional school leadership. Assistant principals are nominated by campus principals.

Each of the 20 Texas Education Agency regions may recognize a Region Assistant Principal of the Year.

The recipient must be in at least their second year as a TEPSA member and as an assistant principal and hold a principal certificate.

“Mrs. Reynolds has provided critical support to LCE throughout her two years as assistant principal,” LCE Principal Amber Hawk said.

“I’m honored to recognize her for her leadership and commitment to our students, staff, and families, and I’m proud that she will not only represent our campus and district but our region.”

This is Reynolds’ 19th year in education.

She served as a classroom teacher at LCI, librarian at MVE, and as an assistant principal at LCE. She’s previously been named Region 5 Teacher of the Year.

She received her bachelor’s degree from Lamar University and received her master’s degree from Sam Houston State University.

Reynolds will be recognized at the TEPSA Awards Celebration in conjunction with the TEPSA Summer Conference held at the Round Rock Kalahari in June.

Of the 20 Region Assistant Principals of the Year, one assistant principal will be selected as the 2023 National Assistant Principal of the Year for Texas.

The national award recognizes leaders who are committed to excellence through programs designed to meet the academic and social needs of all students; have firmly established community ties with parents and local business organizations; show strong educational leadership by setting high expectations for school staff and students; and exhibit exceptional leadership in a particular school program.