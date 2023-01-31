Little Cypress Intermediate students snack at book vending machine Published 12:16 am Tuesday, January 31, 2023

LITTLE CYPRESS — Little Cypress Intermediate received a grant from the LCM Education Foundation for a book vending machine.

A ribbon cutting to unveil the new machine was recently held.

On hand to help was LCM Education Foundation Secretary Amberly Craft.

The vending machine requires tokens students can earn by showing PRIDE (Positivity, Respect, Integrity, Determination, Encouragement) on campus.

Tokens earned can be used towards a new book (one token=one book).

“LCI staff are excited to have the vending machine on campus to help promote reading and hard work,” a school statement read. “Special thanks to everyone who helped make this possible!”