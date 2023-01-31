Little Cypress Intermediate students snack at book vending machine

Published 12:16 am Tuesday, January 31, 2023

By Orange Leader

Little Cypress Intermediate students and supporters celebrate a ribbon cutting to unveil a book vending machine. (Courtesy photo)

LITTLE CYPRESS — Little Cypress Intermediate received a grant from the LCM Education Foundation for a book vending machine.

A ribbon cutting to unveil the new machine was recently held.

Little Cypress Intermediate’s new book vending machine is pictured. (Courtesy photo)

On hand to help was LCM Education Foundation Secretary Amberly Craft.

The vending machine requires tokens students can earn by showing PRIDE (Positivity, Respect, Integrity, Determination, Encouragement) on campus.

Tokens earned can be used towards a new book (one token=one book).

“LCI staff are excited to have the vending machine on campus to help promote reading and hard work,” a school statement read. “Special thanks to everyone who helped make this possible!”

 

 

More News

City of Orange provides easier access to flood risk data for individual properties

“We got justice for the victim.” 50-year sentence after shots fired at police.

POLICE: Man arrested near area school with AR-15 style assault rifle and ammunition

Check out the President’s, Dean’s Lists students for Lamar State College Orange

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar