Weather Service outlines excessive rainfall possibilities Wednesday and Thursday Published 8:37 am Monday, January 30, 2023

The National Weather Service said there is a slight risk of excessive rainfall Wednesday and Thursday.

An extended period of showers and thunderstorms is forecast to begin Wednesday morning as precipitation spreads into lower Southeast Texas.

Rain will increase in coverage throughout the day before continuing into Thursday when a congealed mass of heavy showers and thunderstorms crosses the area.

Due to saturated conditions, lower rainfall totals may still lead to minor flooding of urban and poor drainage areas, as well as cause creeks and bayous to overtop their banks.

On Wednesday, up to an inch of rainfall is expected with some locally higher amounts.

On Thursday, there is a Slight Risk (2 out of 4) that expands to include most Louisiana parishes as another 1 to 2 inches of rainfall are possible with some locally higher amounts.