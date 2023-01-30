POLICE: Man arrested near area school with AR-15 style assault rifle and ammunition Published 8:34 pm Monday, January 30, 2023

The Beaumont Police Department responded to numerous reports of a suspicious vehicle in the area of St. Anthony Cathedral Basilica School and Temple Emanuel.

Callers advised a black Toyota Rav-4 with New York license plates and occupied by a lone male would park across the street and stay for hours, sometimes days at a time.

The driver was not cooperative with requests to move to a different location, and at times was confrontational.

School officials reached out to Beaumont Police Chief Jimmy Singletary and expressed safety concerns for students and the staff.

Beaumont Police, under the direction of Singletary, conducted directed patrol in the area.

At 9 p.m. Sunday, Ahmed Abdalla Allam, 26, of New York, was operating Rav-4 and was stopped for a traffic violation in the 700 block of Archie Street.

The driver was arrested and the officer conducted an inventory of the vehicle subsequent to the arrest.

The officer located suspected synthetic marijuana, an AR-15 style assault rifle and ammunition in the vehicle.

Allam was taken to Jefferson County Correctional Facility, where he was booked in for possession of a controlled substance and driving with a fictitious plate. Additional federal charges are pending.

Beaumont Police Investigators are working with Jefferson County District Attorney Keith Giblin, the US Attorney’s Office, ATF and FBI.

“We also had assistance from the Port Arthur Fire Department,” a city statement read. “Allam poses no threat to our community at this time. We would like to remind our citizens to continue to report suspicious activity. If you see something, say something.”