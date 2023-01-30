Orange County details tornado damage, construction pickup options; state reporting help Published 6:42 am Monday, January 30, 2023

Orange County Emergency Management and Orange County Road and Bridge are coordinating a debris pick up for those areas in Orange County impacted by the tornado activity.

This debris pickup will only be in the affected areas of the county.

Vegetative/green waste piles (tree limbs, branches and cutting) will picked up.

There will not be pickup for construction, demolition materials or white goods. If there is construction and/or demolition materials with the vegetative/green waste piles, the pile will not be picked up.

The vegetative/green waste should be cut in 10 feet or less pieces. Place the debris to the side of the road in a manner that is not blocking the roadway in any way. The debris should be accessible for pick up with a grappling truck.

The Road and Bridge Department employees are only allowed to get what they can reach from the road with their equipment. They are not allowed to go on private property.

It is recommended that homeowners take pictures of debris that is placed curbside for pickup to insure proper documentation. It is further recommended each homeowner verify with their insurance carrier any other additional documentation requirement they may have.

Demolition/construction debris

The Orange County Citizen Collection Station, 11265 FM 1442 in Orange, is be open to receive demolition/construction debris from homeowners.

The fees will be waived for these residents. The hours of operation are Saturdays and Sundays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. These extended hours will last for two weeks.

Permits

Building permits are required for rebuilding from tornado damage and can be obtained at the Environmental Health and Code Compliance Department in the Expo Center at 11475 FM 1442 in Orange.

The permit fees will be waived for home owners only.

If the damaged structure is located in the special flood hazard area, an elevation certificate is required.

iSTAT

In response to damages sustained by the recent tornado event, the Orange County Disaster Rebuild is providing assistance for residents entering data into iSTAT, Individual State of Texas Assessment Tool. This is available at the Orange County Convention and Expo Center at 11475 FM 1442 in Orange from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

This is only to assist residents in reporting damaged property. Residents are still required to report all damage to insurance providers.