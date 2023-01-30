Jerry Dewain Priddy Published 10:22 am Monday, January 30, 2023

Jerry Dewain Priddy, 89, of Orange, passed away on January 24, 2023, peacefully at home with family.

Funeral services will be at 12:00 p.m., Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. Officiating will be Pastor Josh Sharp. Burial will follow at Orange Forest Lawn Cemetery in West Orange.

Visitation will be held prior to the service at 10:00 a.m., at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange.

Born in Bellview, Texas, on July 16, 1933, he was the son of Willis J. Priddy and Opal Lorene (Hodge) Priddy. Jerry graduated in 1954 from Stark High School, where he was a proud Tigers cheerleader from 1953 to 1954.

In September of 1954, he married his loving wife of 68 years, Jean Naquin Priddy. Jerry was the proud owner of the Priddy Oil Company, Inc. and was with Phillips 66 for 32 years, as well as a former employee of Claybar Funeral Home.

He was a very active member of his community, involved with numerous organizations including the Lions Club, the Rotary Club, the Shriners, and Crime Stoppers.

Jerry served on the board of Evergreen Cemetery and was a charter member and trustee of Trinity Baptist Church.

A longtime Mason with the Madison Lodge #126, Jerry was honored with the Golden Trowel Award on April 18, 2019.

Jerry loved being able to hunt and fish in his free time.

He never met a stranger and enjoyed telling stories with everyone. Jerry was a wonderful man and will be deeply missed.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Willis and Opal Priddy; and siblings, Marvin Priddy, JoAnn Kelly, and Bill Priddy.

He is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Jean Priddy; sons, Guy Priddy and wife JoAnn, and Marvin Priddy; daughter, Sabrina Terry; grandchildren, Jana Deason and husband Barry, Jeremy Walter and wife Misty, Garrett Priddy, and Reneé Priddy; step-grandchildren, JoEllen Clark, Matthew Simpson, and Brett Simpson; great-grandson, Alec Deason; brother, Willie Dean Priddy and wife Ann; sister-in-law, Jackie Priddy; and other loving family and friends.

Serving as pallbearers will be Garrett Priddy, Alec Deason, Gage Gonzales, Gatlin Gonzales, Randy Clark, and Joseph Priddy. Honorary pallbearers are Kenneth Kemp, Willie Dean Priddy, Jimmy Lopez, Barry Deason, and Rodney Priddy.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Scottish Rite for Children Hospital, 2222 Welborn St, Dallas, TX 75219.