Check out the President’s, Dean’s Lists students for Lamar State College Orange Published 11:49 am Monday, January 30, 2023

Lamar State College Orange is proud to recognize the following students who earned the high honors of recognition on the President’s and Dean’s Lists for the Fall 2022 semester.

Congratulations to these Gators on this accomplishment.

PRESIDENT’S LIST

To be named to the President’s List, students must attend full-time (at least 12 hours) and earn a 4.0 grade point average.

Beaumont

Anissa L. Adams, Massage Therapy; Trenton R. Buchholz, Instrumentation; Taylor N. Holden, Communication; Madeline Elisa Morrison, General Studies; Haley Layfield Ridley, Court Reporting; Sherry Lynn Sterling, Machine Shorthand Scopist

Bridge City

Kelly Elizabeth Babin, Court Reporting; Emily Carolann Bailey, Instrumentation; Ryker Stone Berry, General Studies; Taylor Donovan Eubanks, Process Operating Technology; Wayne Howard Fontenot, Information Technology Support Assistant Network Specialist; Daniela Aletse Garcia, Pharmacy Technology; Madisyn Lane Guillory, General Studies; Angie Esther Hernandez, Pre Vocational Nursing; Lee Caster Hughes, Business Construction Management; Brent Alan Leblanc, Electromechanical Technology; Audrey Katheryn Leleaux, Liberal Arts; Elizabeth Ludwig, Communication; Braleigh Michelle Molin, Pharmacy Technology; Luke Joseph Mulholland, Process Operating Technology; Virada Siripun, Pharmacy Technology; Taylor Scott Theal, Process Technology; Courtney Carol Vaughan, Process Operating Technology; William Wallace Walpole, General Studies; Andrea Montserrat Zuniga Ceja, General Studies

Buna

Jordan Lee Dixson, Process Technology; Faith Lainie Dixson, General Studies; Arriana Madison Elliott, Liberal Arts; Cameron L. Grant, General Studies; Robert Lee Hebert, Electromechanical Technology; Charid Randall Hutchinson, Process Operating Technology; Alexis C. Peterson, General Studies; Austin Gray Russell, General Studies; April Nicole Widner, Information Technology Support Specialist

Call

Randuall Shea Gilley, Information Technology Support Specialist

DeQuincy, LA

Laportia Jeanee Freeman, Vocational Nursing

Evadale

Mallory Celeste Whittington, Liberal Arts

Kirbyville

Kaylee Ailyn Ibarra, Dental Assisting; Brianna Jade Lejeune, Dental Assisting; JoAnna Michelle Osburn, Communication; Courtney Leianne Sullivan, General Studies

Kountze

Shaunessy Money Barnes, Process Operating Technology; Karen Lynn King, Pre-Vocational Nursing

Lake Charles, LA

Hallie Rachelle Boudreaux, Process Operating Technology; Charkita Neal, Vocational Nursing

Lumberton

Donald Lee Bearce, Liberal Arts; Jacob Henry Craven, Computer Science; Samuel David Hoerner, General Studies; Jodee Michelle Roach, Court Reporting

Nederland

Corbin Bates Chandler, General Studies; Taryn Monet Ellies, Pharmacy Technology

Orange

Austin Ryan Anderson, Electromechanical Technology; Rebecca Herrera Anzaldua, Business Management; Rachel Herrera Anzaldua, Business Management; Angel Adrian Arreola, Electromechanical Technology; Carlin Kennedy Bailey, Process Technology; Hunter Alan Beard, Pre-Vocational Nursing; Paris Nashae Becker, Cosmetology; Lacy Bell, Business; Chelsea Joanna Bellair, Instrumentation; Hunter Ritchey Bellanger, Electromechanical Technology; Marcus Bernard, Instrumentation; Amy Elizabeth Boaz, Pre-Vocational Nursing; Tiffany Nicole Boram, Teaching; Brayden Kade Bryant, General Studies; Ethan Lane Burch, Computer Science; Quinae Lenique Carter, Pre-Vocational Nursing; Demi Renee Carter, Business; Tiffany Jo Anne Cates, General Studies; Lucero Chavez, Pharmacy Technology; Jacoby Doliviae Crawford, Instrumentation; Torri Christina Culpepper, Medical Assisting; David Jake Daleo, Computer Science; Dawson Dale Doiron, General Studies; Kalen Jarrod Duhon, Computer Science; Chelsea Nicole Erickson, Teaching; Carson Paige Fall, Business; Ryan Parker Ford, Process Operating Technology; Rebecca Elaina Forester, Communication; Isabell Gomez-Chapa, Electromechanical Technology; Kaylea Grace Gravett, Cosmetology; Ashley Michelle Greiner, Liberal Arts and Process Operating Technology; Cade Andrew Griffin, Instrumentation; Conner Lane Griffin, Instrumentation; Sofia Angelina Harrison, General Studies; Steven Ira Hogan, Welding; Courtney Lynn Cathey Ledezma, Process Operating Technology; Kitteara Elizabeth Lewis, Business; Sylvia Lynn Lingenfelter, Teaching; Alexis Ariel Lingo, Pharmacy Technology; Raema Alece Lyda, General Studies; Floribeth Martinez, Cosmetology; Taylor Lee Matherson, Court Reporting; Emily Frances Mazzagate, Liberal Arts; Krislyn Morgan Joiner McBryde, Instrumentation; La’Porcha Sharday McCallum, Process Operating Technology; Kent Austin Michael, Process Operating Technology; Aliyah Destiny Mims, Dental Assisting; Victoria Kay Morgan, Pharmacy Technology; Marlee Michele Mouton, Dental Assisting; Camryn Danielle Nevils, Cosmetology; Keely Jade Parsons, Pre-Vocational Nursing; Jamie Lea Patten, Emergency Medical Services Basic; Jo’Nae Elicia Pattum, Cosmetology; Amonie Ciara Perkins, Early College High School; Lluvia Mayte Posada, Cosmetology; Dorian Paul Pruitt, General Studies; Blayke Alan Richey, Electromechanical Technology; Cristian Salinas, Pharmacy Technology; Laura Gene Schreck, Pre-Vocational Nursing; Donna Jean Shaunesey, Industrial Technology; Aaron Nicholas Shelton, General Studies; Angela Asusena Sifuentes, Business; Jerod Gabriel Sims, Instrumentation; Ariel Marie Singleton, Cosmetology; Austin Dale Slagle, Dental Assisting; Kimberly Lynne Soileau, Court Reporting; Judith Dailee Sweet, Cosmetology; Kassidy Jolea Swiney, Teaching; Abby Lynn Thames, Process Operating Technology; Demarcus Rodney Thibodeaux, Welding; Jose De Jesus Torres, Instrumentation; Kirstin Gayle Vincent, Natural Science; Ja’Tayjah Mar’Kaylen Letrece Vital, Dental Assisting; Octavia Rheayel Weimer, General Studies; Ryan Michael Wesolowski, Process Operating Technology; Jentzi Marie Wilson, Business Real Estate Management; Rhylan Abby Madisson Wilson, General Studies; J. Michael Woodcroft, Pre-Vocational Nursing; Karol Christine Woodcroft, General Studies; Jinting Zhu, Computer Science; Connor Marvin Ziller, Process Operating Technology

Port Arthur

Denise Ayala Mendoza, Dental Assisting

Port Neches

Abigail Gerstenberg, General Studies

Ragley, LA

Juanita Marie Braxton, Sociology

Silsbee

Mariam Alyse Martin, Pre-Vocational Nursing; Ashton Riley Martinez, General Studies; Chloe Lean Tyler, Liberal Arts

Spring

Stephone Lawane Alphonse, Process Operating Technology

Starks, LA

Kristian Jade Herring, General Studies; Peyton Kyle Williams, Process Technology

Vidor

Gwendelynne Ianna Bloomer, General Studies; Tianna Lynn Brister, Dental Assisting; Emmarae Carpenter, General Studies; Alisha Nicole Cleveland, Instrumentation; Breanna Leigh Guidry, Dental Assisting; Sydney Marie Kirkendall, Liberal Arts; Trenton Ryan Kirkendall, Business; Kylie Ruth Layfield, Court Reporting; Macie N. Licatino, Dental Assisting; Bryce Lane McGlothlin, Electromechanical Technology; Lorielle Alexis McKay, Dental Assisting; Hannah Faith Netterville, Teaching; Kelsey Nicole Richard, Dental Assisting; Danielle Kayla Robinson, Business Management; Hunter Bryan Simmons, Process Operating Technology

Vinton, LA

Anna Michelle Goodly, Pre-Vocational Nursing; Natasha Marie Richmond, Vocational Nursing

West Orange

Cristina Noelle Furlough, Business; Clara Laura Gallegos, Cosmetology; Kelsy Chyanne Miles, Medical Assisting; Mardie Stoll, Welding

DEAN’S LIST

To be named to the Dean’s List, students must attend full-time (at least 12 hours) and maintain a minimum of a 3.4 GPA.

Beaumont

Ciara Nicole Dunn, Emergency Medical Services Basic; Latoya Sharee Hall, Vocational Nursing; Molly Terese Joyce Higgins, Vocational Nursing; Elisabeth Ann Johnson, Machine Shorthand Scopist; Jennifer Ann Kindle, Vocational Nursing; Sheria Raynette Matthews, General Studies; Diana Ramirez, Court Reporting; Kendra Kaye Roach, General Studies; Brandy Ann Ruben, Sociology; Ebony Grachel Strange, Vocational Nursing

Bridge City

Miguel Alvarez, Pharmacy Technology; Kammie Leeann Clement, Criminal Justice; Austyn Laten Daniels, Instrumentation; Savannah Danielle Frye, Court Reporting; Erick Eduardo Garcia, Welding; Jacey Rene Gardenhire, General Studies; Makayla Grace Gonzales, Medical Assisting; Kelly Kim Thi Ho, Business; Emmey Jeannine Hutson, Pre-Vocational Nursing; Mandy Marie Lagrappe, Court Reporting; Breanna Danielle Landry, Pre-Vocational Nursing; Andrea Celeste Lucia, Business; Halli Alane Malagarie, General Studies; Paris J’Lynn Mathis, Teaching; Dalton Cade Miller, Instrumentation; Rylan Dale Ply, Instrumentation; Ayden Brock Richardson, General Studies; Spencer LaBrock Scogin, Liberal Arts; Kristen Nicole Small, Court Reporting; Bryson Phillip Viator, Process Operating Technology; Reid Preston White, Medical Assisting

Buna

Kade Reese Anthony, Instrumentation; Kelsey Nicole Brandon, Pre-Vocational Nursing; Tori Addison Brunette, Vocational Nursing; Aspen Nicole Grant, Teaching; Tyler Nathaniel Harvey, Pre-Vocational Nursing; Brandy Danielle Harvey, Pre-Vocational Nursing; Richard Lenn Louviere, Computer Science; Chloee Lynn Marks, Dental Assisting; Kelsey Cheyanne Pate, Teaching; Natalie Rose Peveto, General Studies; McKenzie Ann Uribe, Pre-Vocational Nursing; Brynn Nikole Wilkinson, Pre-Vocational Nursing

Elton, LA

Kamryn Paige Leonard, Vocational Nursing

Evadale

Drake Marshall Hartt, Instrumentation

Groves

Candace Jo Leblanc, Court Reporting; Princess Joyce Rabago, Dental Assisting; Alexandra Renee Sadler, Information Technology Support Specialist; Breanna Nicole Sanders, General Studies; Stephen L. Tramel, Instrumentation; Victoria Alexis Varnado, Instrumentation

Hackberry, LA

Beni D’Lain Sittig, Vocational Nursing

Iowa, LA

Kayln Brooks Duplechain, Vocational Nursing

Jasper

Justin Talbert Ford, Teaching

Kinder, LA

Christen Lashawn Ardoin, Process Technology

Kirbyville

Alaina Leann Richards, Teaching; Reagan Lynn Smith, Pre-Vocational Nursing

Lake Charles, LA

Heather Renee Taylor, Vocational Nursing

League City

Cordell James Jarzombek, Court Reporting

Livingston

Meredith Ann Breaux, Business

Lumberton

Randi Tayler Bowman, General Studies; Ayden Joseph Manuel, Liberal Arts; Jason Dale Perry, Liberal Arts; Catherine Grace Simmons, Pre-Vocational Nursing; Adrian Brittany Nicole Werner, Pre-Registered Nursing; Clayton Garrett Werner, Liberal Arts; Victoria Leann Willingham, Vocational Nursing

Nederland

Kristina Marie Bryan, Sociology; Mattie Dianne Hoffman, General Studies; Erica Marie Kuhn, Dental Assisting; Hallie Michelle McMains, Machine Shorthand Scopist; Merrideth Ann Sleet, Machine Shorthand Scopist

Opelousas, LA

Kenyetta Antoinette White, Pre-Registered Nursing

Orange

Jermiyah De-shon Amerson, Dental Assisting; Emily Nicole Arrowood, Natural Science; Connor Lynn Ayres, Instrumentation; Rayce Keiton Bagley, Ordinary Seaman I; Kaleigh Renee Belden, Dental Assisting; Laken Noel Bellanger, Medical Assisting; Emily Renee Bland, Liberal Arts; Madison Lynn Booker, Teaching; Aniya Mykell Booker, Medical Assisting; Brandi Nichole Brister, General Studies; Spencer Anthony Brister, Instrumentation; Heidi Suzanne Broussard, Cosmetology; Jacob Ryan Burman, Process Technology; Alejandra Isabel Calana, Teaching; Eshaan Faizal Chakiwalla, Pharmacy Technology; Alexis Eileen Chisum, Pre-Vocational Nursing; Ikia Marnin Cole, Pharmacy Technology; Isaiah Taylor Cook, Welding; Coby Lane Coulter, General Studies; Troy Cunningham, Process Operating Technology; Samantha Delacruz, General Studies; Layne Scott Dunbar, Emergency Medical Services Basic; Erika Renee Elyas, Business Construction Management; Jamie Camille Ener, Teaching; Matthew Hunter Engle, Process Operating Technology; Kate Morgan Ernst, Liberal Arts; Ariel Michelle Farris, Medical Assisting; Della Cadence Fournet, Liberal Arts; Caden Lucas Frederick, Instrumentation; Logan Michael Gaddis, Process Operating Technology; Gianna Marie Gardner, Pre-Vocational Nursing; Krista Gale Green, Early College High School; Ashley Paige Hale, Business; Ashantiara Marie Hartman, Cosmetology; Kasey Adam Head, Instrumentation; Joseph Floyd Hebert, Instrumentation; Jasmine Sumone Hubbard, Vocational Nursing; Skylar Payge Lanicek, Business; Andy Lara, Instrumentation; Tashia Leeann Leblanc, Sociology; Jacob Dylan Longlois, General Studies; Melanie Denise Maglothin, Teaching; Crystal Spring Malone, Business; Tara Lynn McPherson, Business; Anairda Mendez, Business Management; Aaron Nathaniel Miller, Business; Kaigan Trace Mills, Liberal Arts; Katerina Ana Mires, General Studies; Alberto Emmanuel Munguia, Instrumentation; Sara Janae Nelms, Teaching; Alicia Lynn Odom, Early College High School; Jackson Wade Pachar, Pharmacy Technology; Shelby Renee Perales, Natural Science; Kennedy Faith Pickard, Court Reporting; Alanna Paige Pitre, Teaching; Cole Allen Block Reneau, Criminal Justice; McKenna Danielle Rivera-Cartagena, Vocational Nursing; Heather Leigh Robertson, Sociology; Eric Keith Robertson, Instrumentation; Abby Marie Sadler, Teaching; Aundrew Ramall Samuel, General Studies; Ashley Nicole Schwartz, Emergency Medical Services Basic; Maria Del Carmen Servin, Dental Assisting; Brooklin Elizabeth Sheffield, Pharmacy Technology; Christopher Anson Sheppard, Liberal Arts; Mallory Elaine Silva, Teaching; Gabriel Cole Statum, Instrumentation; Ethan Tyler Tant, Process Operating Technology; Adrain Jace Vandevender, Instrumentation; Victoria Vela, Pre-Vocational Nursing; Ryu Taurence Wade, Business Operations; Cole J. Waguespack, Business; Alysa Elizabeth Weizenegger, Pre-Vocational Nursing; Galina Alekseyevna Winfrey, Business

Port Arthur

Leonard Keith Chavis, Teaching; Sunem Heldai Ramiro, Information Technology Support Assistant Network Specialist; Alberto Gamaliel Vicuna Hernandez, Electromechanical Technology

Port Neches

Jaiden Joseph Hood, Electromechanical Technology; Alex Keith Powers, Pre-Vocational Nursing

Silsbee

Colleen Janell Baker, General Studies; Kaitlyn Ann Carter, Teaching; Amy Leaniece Stout, Vocational Nursing

Spurger

Gracie Deeann Greenwood, Vocational Nursing

Starks, LA

Chloe Jane Gibson, Dental Assisting; Linda Bethany Walker, Teaching

Sulphur

Tyler Leanne Hoppaugh, Vocational Nursing; Hannah Denea Louviere, Business; Destiny Michelle Storm, Liberal Arts; Myesha Shawnta Trapp, Pre-Registered Nursing

Vidor

Jessica Lynn Barrow, Sociology; Jordan Tyler Bennett, Electromechanical Technology; Preslie Taylor Brumley, Vocational Nursing; James Donal Cornell, Instrumentation; Joanna Marie Daspit, Business; Dawson L. Dunigan, Business; Taliyah Dionicia Ferman, Pre-Vocational Nursing; Ophelia Faith Gonzales, Criminal Justice; Zackary Vaughn Granger, Business; Ty Edward Jones, Electromechanical Technology; Carolyn Brook Kondos, Pre-Vocational Nursing; Jaime Rylan Mann, Liberal Arts; Leanna Odom Martinez, Court Reporting; Cristal Martinez, General Studies; Kiersten Alexis McGlothlin, Liberal Arts; Lorena Michell Payne, Court Reporting; Mason Joseph Peyres, General Studies; Anna Jacqualine Rainwater, Information Technology Support Specialist; Alexis Kaylee Rice, Business; Natalie Michell Smith, Teaching; Bridget Denise Smith, Teaching; Hollie Ann Sons, Vocational Nursing; Arabella Nina Sosa, General Studies; Brianna Leigh Strange, Teaching; Joenid Taisha Vazquez, General Studies; Bethanie Ann Villafano, Vocational Nursing; Paul Lee Walston, Computer Science; Brittney Leigh Wilson, Business Real Estate Management

West Orange

Evelyn Alejandra Jasso, Early College High School; Tremaine Wilson, Instrumentation

Westlake

Bradshaneka Lashone Thomas, Vocational Nursing

Winnie

Kendal Leigh Kirksey, Pharmacy Technology