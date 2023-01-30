Check out the President’s, Dean’s Lists students for Lamar State College Orange
Published 11:49 am Monday, January 30, 2023
Lamar State College Orange is proud to recognize the following students who earned the high honors of recognition on the President’s and Dean’s Lists for the Fall 2022 semester.
Congratulations to these Gators on this accomplishment.
PRESIDENT’S LIST
To be named to the President’s List, students must attend full-time (at least 12 hours) and earn a 4.0 grade point average.
Beaumont
Anissa L. Adams, Massage Therapy; Trenton R. Buchholz, Instrumentation; Taylor N. Holden, Communication; Madeline Elisa Morrison, General Studies; Haley Layfield Ridley, Court Reporting; Sherry Lynn Sterling, Machine Shorthand Scopist
Bridge City
Kelly Elizabeth Babin, Court Reporting; Emily Carolann Bailey, Instrumentation; Ryker Stone Berry, General Studies; Taylor Donovan Eubanks, Process Operating Technology; Wayne Howard Fontenot, Information Technology Support Assistant Network Specialist; Daniela Aletse Garcia, Pharmacy Technology; Madisyn Lane Guillory, General Studies; Angie Esther Hernandez, Pre Vocational Nursing; Lee Caster Hughes, Business Construction Management; Brent Alan Leblanc, Electromechanical Technology; Audrey Katheryn Leleaux, Liberal Arts; Elizabeth Ludwig, Communication; Braleigh Michelle Molin, Pharmacy Technology; Luke Joseph Mulholland, Process Operating Technology; Virada Siripun, Pharmacy Technology; Taylor Scott Theal, Process Technology; Courtney Carol Vaughan, Process Operating Technology; William Wallace Walpole, General Studies; Andrea Montserrat Zuniga Ceja, General Studies
Buna
Jordan Lee Dixson, Process Technology; Faith Lainie Dixson, General Studies; Arriana Madison Elliott, Liberal Arts; Cameron L. Grant, General Studies; Robert Lee Hebert, Electromechanical Technology; Charid Randall Hutchinson, Process Operating Technology; Alexis C. Peterson, General Studies; Austin Gray Russell, General Studies; April Nicole Widner, Information Technology Support Specialist
Call
Randuall Shea Gilley, Information Technology Support Specialist
DeQuincy, LA
Laportia Jeanee Freeman, Vocational Nursing
Evadale
Mallory Celeste Whittington, Liberal Arts
Kirbyville
Kaylee Ailyn Ibarra, Dental Assisting; Brianna Jade Lejeune, Dental Assisting; JoAnna Michelle Osburn, Communication; Courtney Leianne Sullivan, General Studies
Kountze
Shaunessy Money Barnes, Process Operating Technology; Karen Lynn King, Pre-Vocational Nursing
Lake Charles, LA
Hallie Rachelle Boudreaux, Process Operating Technology; Charkita Neal, Vocational Nursing
Lumberton
Donald Lee Bearce, Liberal Arts; Jacob Henry Craven, Computer Science; Samuel David Hoerner, General Studies; Jodee Michelle Roach, Court Reporting
Nederland
Corbin Bates Chandler, General Studies; Taryn Monet Ellies, Pharmacy Technology
Orange
Austin Ryan Anderson, Electromechanical Technology; Rebecca Herrera Anzaldua, Business Management; Rachel Herrera Anzaldua, Business Management; Angel Adrian Arreola, Electromechanical Technology; Carlin Kennedy Bailey, Process Technology; Hunter Alan Beard, Pre-Vocational Nursing; Paris Nashae Becker, Cosmetology; Lacy Bell, Business; Chelsea Joanna Bellair, Instrumentation; Hunter Ritchey Bellanger, Electromechanical Technology; Marcus Bernard, Instrumentation; Amy Elizabeth Boaz, Pre-Vocational Nursing; Tiffany Nicole Boram, Teaching; Brayden Kade Bryant, General Studies; Ethan Lane Burch, Computer Science; Quinae Lenique Carter, Pre-Vocational Nursing; Demi Renee Carter, Business; Tiffany Jo Anne Cates, General Studies; Lucero Chavez, Pharmacy Technology; Jacoby Doliviae Crawford, Instrumentation; Torri Christina Culpepper, Medical Assisting; David Jake Daleo, Computer Science; Dawson Dale Doiron, General Studies; Kalen Jarrod Duhon, Computer Science; Chelsea Nicole Erickson, Teaching; Carson Paige Fall, Business; Ryan Parker Ford, Process Operating Technology; Rebecca Elaina Forester, Communication; Isabell Gomez-Chapa, Electromechanical Technology; Kaylea Grace Gravett, Cosmetology; Ashley Michelle Greiner, Liberal Arts and Process Operating Technology; Cade Andrew Griffin, Instrumentation; Conner Lane Griffin, Instrumentation; Sofia Angelina Harrison, General Studies; Steven Ira Hogan, Welding; Courtney Lynn Cathey Ledezma, Process Operating Technology; Kitteara Elizabeth Lewis, Business; Sylvia Lynn Lingenfelter, Teaching; Alexis Ariel Lingo, Pharmacy Technology; Raema Alece Lyda, General Studies; Floribeth Martinez, Cosmetology; Taylor Lee Matherson, Court Reporting; Emily Frances Mazzagate, Liberal Arts; Krislyn Morgan Joiner McBryde, Instrumentation; La’Porcha Sharday McCallum, Process Operating Technology; Kent Austin Michael, Process Operating Technology; Aliyah Destiny Mims, Dental Assisting; Victoria Kay Morgan, Pharmacy Technology; Marlee Michele Mouton, Dental Assisting; Camryn Danielle Nevils, Cosmetology; Keely Jade Parsons, Pre-Vocational Nursing; Jamie Lea Patten, Emergency Medical Services Basic; Jo’Nae Elicia Pattum, Cosmetology; Amonie Ciara Perkins, Early College High School; Lluvia Mayte Posada, Cosmetology; Dorian Paul Pruitt, General Studies; Blayke Alan Richey, Electromechanical Technology; Cristian Salinas, Pharmacy Technology; Laura Gene Schreck, Pre-Vocational Nursing; Donna Jean Shaunesey, Industrial Technology; Aaron Nicholas Shelton, General Studies; Angela Asusena Sifuentes, Business; Jerod Gabriel Sims, Instrumentation; Ariel Marie Singleton, Cosmetology; Austin Dale Slagle, Dental Assisting; Kimberly Lynne Soileau, Court Reporting; Judith Dailee Sweet, Cosmetology; Kassidy Jolea Swiney, Teaching; Abby Lynn Thames, Process Operating Technology; Demarcus Rodney Thibodeaux, Welding; Jose De Jesus Torres, Instrumentation; Kirstin Gayle Vincent, Natural Science; Ja’Tayjah Mar’Kaylen Letrece Vital, Dental Assisting; Octavia Rheayel Weimer, General Studies; Ryan Michael Wesolowski, Process Operating Technology; Jentzi Marie Wilson, Business Real Estate Management; Rhylan Abby Madisson Wilson, General Studies; J. Michael Woodcroft, Pre-Vocational Nursing; Karol Christine Woodcroft, General Studies; Jinting Zhu, Computer Science; Connor Marvin Ziller, Process Operating Technology
Port Arthur
Denise Ayala Mendoza, Dental Assisting
Port Neches
Abigail Gerstenberg, General Studies
Ragley, LA
Juanita Marie Braxton, Sociology
Silsbee
Mariam Alyse Martin, Pre-Vocational Nursing; Ashton Riley Martinez, General Studies; Chloe Lean Tyler, Liberal Arts
Spring
Stephone Lawane Alphonse, Process Operating Technology
Starks, LA
Kristian Jade Herring, General Studies; Peyton Kyle Williams, Process Technology
Vidor
Gwendelynne Ianna Bloomer, General Studies; Tianna Lynn Brister, Dental Assisting; Emmarae Carpenter, General Studies; Alisha Nicole Cleveland, Instrumentation; Breanna Leigh Guidry, Dental Assisting; Sydney Marie Kirkendall, Liberal Arts; Trenton Ryan Kirkendall, Business; Kylie Ruth Layfield, Court Reporting; Macie N. Licatino, Dental Assisting; Bryce Lane McGlothlin, Electromechanical Technology; Lorielle Alexis McKay, Dental Assisting; Hannah Faith Netterville, Teaching; Kelsey Nicole Richard, Dental Assisting; Danielle Kayla Robinson, Business Management; Hunter Bryan Simmons, Process Operating Technology
Vinton, LA
Anna Michelle Goodly, Pre-Vocational Nursing; Natasha Marie Richmond, Vocational Nursing
West Orange
Cristina Noelle Furlough, Business; Clara Laura Gallegos, Cosmetology; Kelsy Chyanne Miles, Medical Assisting; Mardie Stoll, Welding
DEAN’S LIST
To be named to the Dean’s List, students must attend full-time (at least 12 hours) and maintain a minimum of a 3.4 GPA.
Beaumont
Ciara Nicole Dunn, Emergency Medical Services Basic; Latoya Sharee Hall, Vocational Nursing; Molly Terese Joyce Higgins, Vocational Nursing; Elisabeth Ann Johnson, Machine Shorthand Scopist; Jennifer Ann Kindle, Vocational Nursing; Sheria Raynette Matthews, General Studies; Diana Ramirez, Court Reporting; Kendra Kaye Roach, General Studies; Brandy Ann Ruben, Sociology; Ebony Grachel Strange, Vocational Nursing
Bridge City
Miguel Alvarez, Pharmacy Technology; Kammie Leeann Clement, Criminal Justice; Austyn Laten Daniels, Instrumentation; Savannah Danielle Frye, Court Reporting; Erick Eduardo Garcia, Welding; Jacey Rene Gardenhire, General Studies; Makayla Grace Gonzales, Medical Assisting; Kelly Kim Thi Ho, Business; Emmey Jeannine Hutson, Pre-Vocational Nursing; Mandy Marie Lagrappe, Court Reporting; Breanna Danielle Landry, Pre-Vocational Nursing; Andrea Celeste Lucia, Business; Halli Alane Malagarie, General Studies; Paris J’Lynn Mathis, Teaching; Dalton Cade Miller, Instrumentation; Rylan Dale Ply, Instrumentation; Ayden Brock Richardson, General Studies; Spencer LaBrock Scogin, Liberal Arts; Kristen Nicole Small, Court Reporting; Bryson Phillip Viator, Process Operating Technology; Reid Preston White, Medical Assisting
Buna
Kade Reese Anthony, Instrumentation; Kelsey Nicole Brandon, Pre-Vocational Nursing; Tori Addison Brunette, Vocational Nursing; Aspen Nicole Grant, Teaching; Tyler Nathaniel Harvey, Pre-Vocational Nursing; Brandy Danielle Harvey, Pre-Vocational Nursing; Richard Lenn Louviere, Computer Science; Chloee Lynn Marks, Dental Assisting; Kelsey Cheyanne Pate, Teaching; Natalie Rose Peveto, General Studies; McKenzie Ann Uribe, Pre-Vocational Nursing; Brynn Nikole Wilkinson, Pre-Vocational Nursing
Elton, LA
Kamryn Paige Leonard, Vocational Nursing
Evadale
Drake Marshall Hartt, Instrumentation
Groves
Candace Jo Leblanc, Court Reporting; Princess Joyce Rabago, Dental Assisting; Alexandra Renee Sadler, Information Technology Support Specialist; Breanna Nicole Sanders, General Studies; Stephen L. Tramel, Instrumentation; Victoria Alexis Varnado, Instrumentation
Hackberry, LA
Beni D’Lain Sittig, Vocational Nursing
Iowa, LA
Kayln Brooks Duplechain, Vocational Nursing
Jasper
Justin Talbert Ford, Teaching
Kinder, LA
Christen Lashawn Ardoin, Process Technology
Kirbyville
Alaina Leann Richards, Teaching; Reagan Lynn Smith, Pre-Vocational Nursing
Lake Charles, LA
Heather Renee Taylor, Vocational Nursing
League City
Cordell James Jarzombek, Court Reporting
Livingston
Meredith Ann Breaux, Business
Lumberton
Randi Tayler Bowman, General Studies; Ayden Joseph Manuel, Liberal Arts; Jason Dale Perry, Liberal Arts; Catherine Grace Simmons, Pre-Vocational Nursing; Adrian Brittany Nicole Werner, Pre-Registered Nursing; Clayton Garrett Werner, Liberal Arts; Victoria Leann Willingham, Vocational Nursing
Nederland
Kristina Marie Bryan, Sociology; Mattie Dianne Hoffman, General Studies; Erica Marie Kuhn, Dental Assisting; Hallie Michelle McMains, Machine Shorthand Scopist; Merrideth Ann Sleet, Machine Shorthand Scopist
Opelousas, LA
Kenyetta Antoinette White, Pre-Registered Nursing
Orange
Jermiyah De-shon Amerson, Dental Assisting; Emily Nicole Arrowood, Natural Science; Connor Lynn Ayres, Instrumentation; Rayce Keiton Bagley, Ordinary Seaman I; Kaleigh Renee Belden, Dental Assisting; Laken Noel Bellanger, Medical Assisting; Emily Renee Bland, Liberal Arts; Madison Lynn Booker, Teaching; Aniya Mykell Booker, Medical Assisting; Brandi Nichole Brister, General Studies; Spencer Anthony Brister, Instrumentation; Heidi Suzanne Broussard, Cosmetology; Jacob Ryan Burman, Process Technology; Alejandra Isabel Calana, Teaching; Eshaan Faizal Chakiwalla, Pharmacy Technology; Alexis Eileen Chisum, Pre-Vocational Nursing; Ikia Marnin Cole, Pharmacy Technology; Isaiah Taylor Cook, Welding; Coby Lane Coulter, General Studies; Troy Cunningham, Process Operating Technology; Samantha Delacruz, General Studies; Layne Scott Dunbar, Emergency Medical Services Basic; Erika Renee Elyas, Business Construction Management; Jamie Camille Ener, Teaching; Matthew Hunter Engle, Process Operating Technology; Kate Morgan Ernst, Liberal Arts; Ariel Michelle Farris, Medical Assisting; Della Cadence Fournet, Liberal Arts; Caden Lucas Frederick, Instrumentation; Logan Michael Gaddis, Process Operating Technology; Gianna Marie Gardner, Pre-Vocational Nursing; Krista Gale Green, Early College High School; Ashley Paige Hale, Business; Ashantiara Marie Hartman, Cosmetology; Kasey Adam Head, Instrumentation; Joseph Floyd Hebert, Instrumentation; Jasmine Sumone Hubbard, Vocational Nursing; Skylar Payge Lanicek, Business; Andy Lara, Instrumentation; Tashia Leeann Leblanc, Sociology; Jacob Dylan Longlois, General Studies; Melanie Denise Maglothin, Teaching; Crystal Spring Malone, Business; Tara Lynn McPherson, Business; Anairda Mendez, Business Management; Aaron Nathaniel Miller, Business; Kaigan Trace Mills, Liberal Arts; Katerina Ana Mires, General Studies; Alberto Emmanuel Munguia, Instrumentation; Sara Janae Nelms, Teaching; Alicia Lynn Odom, Early College High School; Jackson Wade Pachar, Pharmacy Technology; Shelby Renee Perales, Natural Science; Kennedy Faith Pickard, Court Reporting; Alanna Paige Pitre, Teaching; Cole Allen Block Reneau, Criminal Justice; McKenna Danielle Rivera-Cartagena, Vocational Nursing; Heather Leigh Robertson, Sociology; Eric Keith Robertson, Instrumentation; Abby Marie Sadler, Teaching; Aundrew Ramall Samuel, General Studies; Ashley Nicole Schwartz, Emergency Medical Services Basic; Maria Del Carmen Servin, Dental Assisting; Brooklin Elizabeth Sheffield, Pharmacy Technology; Christopher Anson Sheppard, Liberal Arts; Mallory Elaine Silva, Teaching; Gabriel Cole Statum, Instrumentation; Ethan Tyler Tant, Process Operating Technology; Adrain Jace Vandevender, Instrumentation; Victoria Vela, Pre-Vocational Nursing; Ryu Taurence Wade, Business Operations; Cole J. Waguespack, Business; Alysa Elizabeth Weizenegger, Pre-Vocational Nursing; Galina Alekseyevna Winfrey, Business
Port Arthur
Leonard Keith Chavis, Teaching; Sunem Heldai Ramiro, Information Technology Support Assistant Network Specialist; Alberto Gamaliel Vicuna Hernandez, Electromechanical Technology
Port Neches
Jaiden Joseph Hood, Electromechanical Technology; Alex Keith Powers, Pre-Vocational Nursing
Silsbee
Colleen Janell Baker, General Studies; Kaitlyn Ann Carter, Teaching; Amy Leaniece Stout, Vocational Nursing
Spurger
Gracie Deeann Greenwood, Vocational Nursing
Starks, LA
Chloe Jane Gibson, Dental Assisting; Linda Bethany Walker, Teaching
Sulphur
Tyler Leanne Hoppaugh, Vocational Nursing; Hannah Denea Louviere, Business; Destiny Michelle Storm, Liberal Arts; Myesha Shawnta Trapp, Pre-Registered Nursing
Vidor
Jessica Lynn Barrow, Sociology; Jordan Tyler Bennett, Electromechanical Technology; Preslie Taylor Brumley, Vocational Nursing; James Donal Cornell, Instrumentation; Joanna Marie Daspit, Business; Dawson L. Dunigan, Business; Taliyah Dionicia Ferman, Pre-Vocational Nursing; Ophelia Faith Gonzales, Criminal Justice; Zackary Vaughn Granger, Business; Ty Edward Jones, Electromechanical Technology; Carolyn Brook Kondos, Pre-Vocational Nursing; Jaime Rylan Mann, Liberal Arts; Leanna Odom Martinez, Court Reporting; Cristal Martinez, General Studies; Kiersten Alexis McGlothlin, Liberal Arts; Lorena Michell Payne, Court Reporting; Mason Joseph Peyres, General Studies; Anna Jacqualine Rainwater, Information Technology Support Specialist; Alexis Kaylee Rice, Business; Natalie Michell Smith, Teaching; Bridget Denise Smith, Teaching; Hollie Ann Sons, Vocational Nursing; Arabella Nina Sosa, General Studies; Brianna Leigh Strange, Teaching; Joenid Taisha Vazquez, General Studies; Bethanie Ann Villafano, Vocational Nursing; Paul Lee Walston, Computer Science; Brittney Leigh Wilson, Business Real Estate Management
West Orange
Evelyn Alejandra Jasso, Early College High School; Tremaine Wilson, Instrumentation
Westlake
Bradshaneka Lashone Thomas, Vocational Nursing
Winnie
Kendal Leigh Kirksey, Pharmacy Technology