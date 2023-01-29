8 tires found in bed of truck lead to Orange County man’s arrest Published 7:24 am Sunday, January 29, 2023

BEAUMONT — An Orange County man was arrested after police say he was discovered with stolen tires in his vehicle.

On Thursday at 10:36 p.m., Beaumont Police Department officers responded to Discount Tire, 3655 Stagg Drive in Beaumont, for a theft in progress.

Arriving officers stopped a tan Silverado truck at 11th and Stagg Drive. The driver was identified as Max Shayne White, 55, of Vidor.

The vehicle had eight tires in the bed of the truck, police said.

Officers spoke to a witness who observed White enter a storage container and remove tires.

The storage container and tires belong to Liberty Tire Recycling.

White was arrested and taken to Jefferson County Correctional Facility.

He was booked for burglary of a building, given a $7,500 bond and, as of Sunday, was not listed on the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office jail roster.