Police: Orange County woman admitted to intentionally hitting man with car Published 12:38 am Saturday, January 28, 2023

A Vidor woman has been charged with aggravated assault after allegedly hitting a man with her vehicle.

Kaitlyn Ann Chance, 27, was indicted this week by a Jefferson County grad jury on the second-degree felony. If convicted, she faces up to 20 years in prison.

According to court documents, Chance was in Nederland Jan. 30, 2022, when she struck a man with her vehicle.

Chance then told a responding police officer from the Nederland Police Department that the man was walking in front of her vehicle when “she put the car in drive and gassed it.”

A neighbor witnessed the incident and said the car tossed gravel in the air before striking the victim, causing him to fall.

The incident was domestic in nature, according to police.

Chance was arrested Dec. 20, 2022, according to information from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department. She posted a $40,000 bond the same day.

— Written by Monique Batson