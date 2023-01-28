PHOTO FEATURE — Orangefield Bobcats earn top spot

Published 12:28 am Saturday, January 28, 2023

By Orange Leader

(Courtesy photo)

The Orangefield varsity boys golf team recently hit the links for their first tournament of the year.

Competing at the Silsbee Invitational, the team of Xander Parks, Lincoln Parks, Reese Johnson, Ethan Gunter and Alex Montz finished in the top spot, with a team total of 345.

Lincoln Parks finished as the first place medalist, with a score of 78, and Xander parks finished as the 3rd place medalist.

The team travels to Beaumont next week to play in the Vidor Invitational.

