PHOTO FEATURE — 2 of LCM’s best anglers shine on Toledo Bend Published 12:34 am Saturday, January 28, 2023

Little Cypress-Mauriceville CISD recently celebrated Jacob Longlois and Slade Nunnally for capturing The Big Bass of 6.25 for The Texas Bass Nation SE Region on Toledo Bend, along with first place of 21.48. “A GIANT Congratulations to these two Hard Working Bear Anglers!” a district statement read.