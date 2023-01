ADOPT A PET — Gunner is ready to be YOUR loyal, best friend Published 12:22 am Saturday, January 28, 2023

WEST ORANGE — Meet Gunner! He wants to be your best friend.

Gunner is loyal, loving and would make a great companion for someone who can spend some time with him.

He is a mixed-breed adult dog, who is just a big ball of sweetness.

If you would like to foster or adopt Gunner, please contact the West Orange Texas Animal Shelter at 409-883-3468.