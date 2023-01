Partial closure of I-10 planned for Orange County, TxDOT announces Published 1:24 pm Friday, January 27, 2023

The Texas Department of Transportation announced a partial closure of I-10 in Orange County planned for the weekend.

Interstate 10 eastbound from Exit 875 to just before SH 87 will be closed Saturday.

The closure is scheduled from 5 to 11 a.m. for maintenance to the roadway.

Traffic will be detoured to the frontage road and all actions are weather permitting.