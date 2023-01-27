Orange County outlines tornado debris pickup; Orange County Disaster Rebuild providing assistance Published 4:21 pm Friday, January 27, 2023

Orange County Emergency Management and Orange County Road and Bridge are coordinating a debris pick up for those areas in Orange County affected by the tornado activity.

This debris pickup will only be in the affected areas of the county.

Only vegetative/green waste piles (tree limbs, branches and cutting) will picked up, no construction and/or demolition materials or white goods will be picked up.

If there is construction and/or demolition materials with the vegetative/green waste piles the pile WILL NOT be picked up.

The vegetative/green waste should be cut in 10 foot or less pieces. Please place the debris to the side of the road in a manner that is NOT blocking the roadway in any way.

The debris should be accessible for pick up with a grappling truck. The Road and Bridge Department employees are only allowed to get what they can reach from

the road with their equipment, they are not allowed to go on private property.

It is recommended that homeowners take pictures of all debris that is placed curbside for pickup to insure proper documentation.

It is further recommended that each homeowner verify with their insurance carrier any other additional documentation requirement they may have.

The Orange County Citizen Collection Station, 11265 FM 1442, Orange Texas 77630, will be open to receive demolition/construction debris from homeowners only.

The fees will be waived for these residents.

The hours of operations will be extended starting Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

These extended hours will last for the next two weeks.

Building permits are required for rebuilding from tornado damage and can be obtained at the Environmental Health and Code Compliance Department in the Expo Center at 11475 FM 1442 Orange, Texas 77630.

The permit fees will be waived for home owners only. If the damaged structure is located in the special flood hazard area and elevation certificate is required.

In response to damages sustained by the recent tornado event, the Orange County Disaster Rebuild will be providing assistance to helping residents to enter their data into iSTAT, Individual State of Texas Assessment Tool, starting Monday, located at the Orange County Convention and Expo Center at 11475 FM 1442, Orange Texas 77630 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

This is only to assist residents in reporting their damaged property.

The resident is still required to report all damage to their insurance providers as well.