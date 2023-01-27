City of Orange outlines plan for tornado trash removal

Published 12:24 pm Friday, January 27, 2023

By Orange Leader

As residents begin cleaning up and making repairs to their homes and properties, the City of Orange requests all debris from the impacts of the tornado that took place Jan. 24 be placed within 10 feet of the curb and into the following six categories:

– Household Garbage

– Vegetative Debris

– Construction & Demolition Debris

– Appliances & White Goods

– Electronics

– Household Hazardous Waste

Debris SHOULD NOT be placed in the roadway.

In efforts to expedite the debris removal process, please follow the guidelines stated above, the city stated.

