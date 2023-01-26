Meritta Kennedy shares passion, focus as new Keep Orange County Beautiful chair Published 12:00 pm Thursday, January 26, 2023

Meritta Kennedy has been chosen the new chairman of the board for Keep Orange County Beautiful.

Kennedy also serves as Mayor Pro Tem on the West Orange City Council and holds other community positions.

Other officers chosen were Sandra Cash as co-chair, Sandra Hoke as Secretary and Jane Whitfield as Treasurer.

“I am honored to serve as Chairman for Keep Orange County Beautiful (KOCB),” Kennedy said. “I have big shoes to fill, as J David Derosier has served as chair for several years and has been phenomenal.

“As a registered nurse of 32 years, I understand challenges, the importance of cleanliness, disease and the air we breathe. I realize we have a big problem in our county in reference to its pollution/litter and other environmental issues.”

Kennedy said she feels her role with Keep Orange County Beautiful falls in line with her other community involvements, which include serving as Mayor Pro-Tem for West Orange, on the boards for SETX Hospice, SETX Historical Society and participating with the Orange County Community Action Board.

Kennedy is looking forward to working with the Keep Orange County Beautiful Board of Directors and the communities in Orange County.

“My goal is to inspire and empower our various communities in Orange County to understand the importance of the beautification projects through educating, community involvement programs and community leader support,” she said. “I am confident these goals can be met and look forward to the task/challenge ahead.”

Keep Orange County Beautiful is a registered D/B/A for Gateway Cities Proud – Southeast Texas Inc., a Texas non-profit corporation. KOCB believes in the shared American responsibility to build and maintain clean, green, and beautiful spaces; not only for themselves, but for those to come. They continually take action to improve and beautify Orange County Texas.

Keep Orange County Beautiful has been active in Orange County since 1997. More information can be found at kocb.org.