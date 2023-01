UPDATE: West Orange-Cove CISD outlines basketball schedule Published 10:05 am Wednesday, January 25, 2023

The West Orange-Cove CISD announced sports games would resume today.

Basketball games are as follows:

WOS Boys Basketball will play at home, starting at 6 p.m. in a varsity only matchup.

WOS Girls Basketball will play at Vidor at 6 p.m. in a varsity only matchup.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated from it original, noting that WOCCISD said both games are varsity-only.