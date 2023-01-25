Check out photos of damage left behind in Orange County following Tuesday’s storm

Valerie Sonnier, left, and daughter Chloe were out picking up debris left behind from Tuesday’s tornado in Orangefield. (Mary Meaux/The Leader)
Storm debris litters a yard in the Bobcat Trails neighborhood of Orangefield. (Mary Meaux/The Leader)
A Winnebago lies on its side in a driveway in the Bobcat Trails neighborhood of Orangefield. (Mary Meaux/The Leader)
A tree was uprooted in an Orangefield neighborhood. (Mary Meaux/The Leader)
A storage facility on Texas 62 was damaged in the storm. (Mary Meaux/The Leader)
Crews work to repair damage at LaQuinta on Texas 62 in Orange. (Mary Meaux/The Leader)
Part of an 18-wheeler was flipped near a business on Texas 62 in Orange. (Mary Meaux/The Leader)
A home on Mica Circle was heavily damaged during the tornado. (Mary Meaux/The Leader)
A roof sits on a yard in Orangefield following Tuesday’s tornado. (Mary Meaux/The Leader)
A tall pole at Sonic Drive-in on Texas 62 in Orange fell during the storm. (Mary Meaux/The Leader)
John Carroll picks up storm debris from his yard Wednesday in Orangefield. He noted his wheelbarrow was missing one handle after it was thrown during the tornado. (Mary Meaux/The Leader)