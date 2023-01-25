3 p.m. Wednesday: Entergy says 12K Orange customers without power Published 4:13 pm Wednesday, January 25, 2023

As of 3 p.m. Wednesday, Entergy Texas said more than 12,000 Orange network customers were without power.

That network includes Bridge City, Little Cypress, Mauriceville, Pine Forest, Pinehurst, Rose City, Vidor and surrounding areas.

The estimated restoration time for the that full group is 10 p.m. Thursday.

Entergy Texas said its response crews reached a significant milestone Wednesday by restoring power to nearly 60 percent of impacted customers within 24 hours of the storm’s initial impact.

As of 3 p.m., approximately 12,600 customers were without power, down from a peak of more than 32,000 at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

More than 700 workers are in Southeast Texas assisting with restoration efforts, with most of the crews focused on the hardest hit areas in the Orange network.

Orange County remains the most heavily impacted area. Critical transmission infrastructure and 11 substations were damaged by the storms. Currently, four substations have been restored.

This equipment is critical as it carries power into the area.

Entergy Texas expects to restore power to customers in Beaumont, Port Arthur and Winnie networks by the end of day Wednesday.

Most Orange County customers are expected to be restored Wednesday except the hardest hit areas due to the severity of equipment damage.