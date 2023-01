West Orange-Cove CISD canceling games, more due to weather Published 7:26 am Tuesday, January 24, 2023

WEST ORANGE — Out of an abundance of caution, due to anticipated inclement weather this evening, Tuesday’s basketball games will be rescheduled for Wednesday (1.25), according to West Orange – Cove CISD Chief Communications Officer Dawn Martin.

Additionally, all after-school events are cancelled for Tuesday.