Showers, scattered thunderstorms to develop around sunrise Tuesday in Southeast Texas: Weather Service Published 7:37 am Monday, January 23, 2023

Severe weather with heavy rainfall are possible Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

There is a Slight Risk (2 out of 5) or Marginal Risk (1 out of 5) in around Southeast Texas.

Damaging wind gusts and possible tornadoes are the primary threats with these storms, with strong tornadoes possible in the Enhanced Risk area. Frequent cloud to ground lightning will also be possible.

Meanwhile, a Slight Risk (2 out of 4) for excessive rainfall remains in place for essentially the entire forecast area. Expect most locations to receive between one and three inches of rainfall, with locally higher amounts possible.

These heavier rains could produce localized flooding.

Showers and scattered thunderstorms will begin to develop around sunrise Tuesday morning in Southeast Texas, then spread eastward across the rest of the forecast area into the afternoon.

The convection will eventually move out of the area beginning late Tuesday evening.