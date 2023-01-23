Showers, scattered thunderstorms to develop around sunrise Tuesday in Southeast Texas: Weather Service

Published 7:37 am Monday, January 23, 2023

By Orange Leader

(Courtesy of the National Weather Service)

Severe weather with heavy rainfall are possible Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

There is a Slight Risk (2 out of 5) or Marginal Risk (1 out of 5) in around Southeast Texas.

(Courtesy of the National Weather Service)

Damaging wind gusts and possible tornadoes are the primary threats with these storms, with strong tornadoes possible in the Enhanced Risk area. Frequent cloud to ground lightning will also be possible.

Meanwhile, a Slight Risk (2 out of 4) for excessive rainfall remains in place for essentially the entire forecast area. Expect most locations to receive between one and three inches of rainfall, with locally higher amounts possible.

These heavier rains could produce localized flooding.

Showers and scattered thunderstorms will begin to develop around sunrise Tuesday morning in Southeast Texas, then spread eastward across the rest of the forecast area into the afternoon.

The convection will eventually move out of the area beginning late Tuesday evening.

More News

Baptist Hospital hosts in-house, hands-on learning for local high schoolers

Average Texas gas prices rise 10.9 cents in last week; analyst predicts what’s coming next

National Weather Service details severe weather threat for Tuesday that may include flooding

FATAL DRUGS — Orange County authorities combat dangerous impacts of heroin, fentanyl & meth

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar