PHOTO FEATURE — Bridge City/Orangefield Rotary boosts local STEM learning by $2K Published 4:41 pm Monday, January 23, 2023

BRIDGE CITY — The Bridge City/Orangefield Rotary Club recently presented a $2,000 check to the Bridge City High School STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math) Bus.

Students and teachers are renovating and equipping a bus with labs for student exploration coordinated by career technical education instructor Lindy Welborn.