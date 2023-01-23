Baptist Hospital hosts in-house, hands-on learning for local high schoolers Published 10:45 am Monday, January 23, 2023

ORANGEFIELD — Orangefield High School students in the Patient Care Technician and Pharmacy Technician program recently took a trip to Baptist Hospital for an in-house experience.

After the comprehensive hospital tour, students were able to shadow pharmacy technicians and nurses for hands-on learning.

“The students came back with excitement for what their future careers may hold,” a school statement said.

“Thank you Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas for this opportunity and making our students feel so welcome!”