Lutcher Theater brings Grace For President to the stage Published 12:06 am Saturday, January 21, 2023

No poll is necessary to know that “Grace For President” will win the majority of our hearts when the best selling children’s book by author Kelly S. DiPucchio comes to life on the Lutcher Theater stage Jan. 31 for two performances at 9:30 and 11:30 a.m.

When Grace’s teacher reveals the United States has never had a female president, Grace asks “Where are the girls,” as her third-grade teacher rolls out a poster of all 44 U.S. presidents. Frustrated by the lack of female faces in the White House, Grace decides she wants to be the first female president.

Grace immediately starts off her political career as a candidate and initiates a mock school election. She seems the likely winner until the most popular boy runs against her.

In this timely story, the basics of elections, from campaigns to the complexity of the electoral college are explained in a way that is clear and age appropriate. Offering an inspiring example of perseverance, courage and independent thought of how to choose our leaders.

Join Grace and her classmates on a musical theater journey through the throes of campaigning and pep rallies, service projects and posters, as Grace and her classmates discover what it takes to be the best candidate.

“This is a great opportunity to bring live theater to the students in our community. For many of these students, this is their first introduction to the performing arts,” said Lynae Sanford, executive director of the Lutcher Theater. “This heart-warming tale will not only entertain, but educate our students as well.”

The Lutcher Incredible Kids Events is underwritten by the Stark Foundation and sponsored by Invista, Gopher Industrial and the Lutcher Theater Service Guild. Because of their generosity, student tickets for “Grace For President” are offered at $5 for students, allowing students the opportunity to experience live theater for a reduced rate.

To purchase tickets, call the Lutcher Box Office at 409-886-5535 or visit lutcher.org for more information.

The Lutcher Theater is located at 707 Main Avenue in Orange.