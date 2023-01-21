KATHIE’S KORNER — Enjoy the dog days of 2023 Published 12:02 am Saturday, January 21, 2023

Everyday is Dog Day at my cottage. My Great Dane, Candy, insists, gently.

Most people think of “dog days of summer” as miserable, hot, muggy days, and they’ve actually been given a timeline — July 3 through Aug. 11.

Some believe dogs are lazy, and have no activity in the heat.

There are always questions and sayings:

• Do snakes go blind, dogs go mad?

• Don’t let a black cat cross your path.

• You shouldn’t swim in high heat temperatures.

• Getting wet in the rain might give you a common cold (remember, we’re water proof).

• Don’t pet strange dogs (always ask their owner).

Historically, astronomically, there’s a so-called alarming period of time following the rising of Star System Sirius, but it is actually called, of course, “The Brightest Star in the Sky, The Dog Star.”

The Bible has a few positive stories, including dogs who went hunting with Kings and their crew, also, to clean-up in the streets, and guard dogs.

Proverbs 12:10 says, “A righteous man (one in right standing with God) takes good care of his animals.”

Pastor Jack Hayford, at Church On The Way in California, a pastoral friend to Mike and I, commented (years ago) in a fun conversation that he thinks after enjoying having pets of his own that God gave us pets for our enjoyment, with accompanying laughing and play time!”

A final thought from Anonymous:

God said, “I need somebody strong enough to pull sleds, find bombs and illegal drugs, guard people and property, yet gentle enough to love babies and comfort the elderly, lead the blind, somebody who will spend all day on the couch resting their head (perhaps on your favorite pillow) and supportive, even who will, affectionately, lift the spirits of disappointments or a broken heart, so, remember,

God Made A Dog!”

So, don’t get all down on dogs. Remember the Dog Star, the brightest in the sky.

Kathie Deasy writes about religion for Orange Newsmedia. She can be reached at kathiedeasy@hotmail.com.