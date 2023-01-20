UPDATE: Texas Department of Transportation cancels planned I-10 closure in Orange County Published 8:20 am Friday, January 20, 2023

DUE TO THE POSSIBILITY OF RAIN, THIS CLOSURE HAS BEEN POSTPONED

—

Traffic officials said motorists driving along Interstate 10 in Orange County on Saturday can expect delays.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation, I-10 eastbound from Exit 875 to just before SH 87 will be closed from 5 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday.

The closure is due to roadway maintenance.

Traffic will be detoured to the frontage road.

The repairs are scheduled weather permitting.