Beaumont Police Department looking for missing Vidor man

Published 4:02 pm Friday, January 20, 2023

By Orange Leader

John Ramsey (Courtesy of the Beaumont Police Department)

The Beaumont Police Department announced Friday authorities need the public’s help locating 76-year-old white male John Ramsey.

He was last seen walking in the area of St. Elizabeth Hospital sis days ago and has not been heard from since.

He may be suffering from an injury that requires medical attention.

He resides in Vidor but has not been seen in that area either.

He is 6’02”, 180 lbs, gray hair, blue eyes and was last seen wearing a black sweater, black pants and unknown colored shoes.

If located, please contact the Beaumont Police Department at 409-832-1234.

