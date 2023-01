ADOPT A PET — Celebrate Mardi Gras with new best friend Whiskey Published 12:26 am Friday, January 20, 2023

WEST ORANGE — Who’s the coolest cat–er, dog–in the neighborhood?

Meet Whiskey! He’s a young, loveable and playful American Staffordshire Terrier ready to celebrate Mardi Gras with you.

Please call the West Orange Animal Shelter at 409-883-3468 to schedule a meet-and-greet with sweet Whiskey!