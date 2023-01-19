Training planned for natural resources volunteers committed to Texas Published 12:10 am Thursday, January 19, 2023

The Sabine Neches Chapter, Texas Master NaturalistTM will hold an introduction meeting Jan. 26 at 6:30 p.m. for those interested in becoming a certified Texas Master Naturalist.

This meeting will take place at the Big Thicket Association office at 700 North St. in Beaumont. Participants must apply for the Training in advance at http://txmn.org/sabine/.

“Classes run from February 9 – June 17, 2023. Dates and times will be posted on our website,” says Randy Beehn, Chapter President.

The mission of the Texas Master Naturalist program is to develop a corps of well-informed volunteers to provide education, outreach and service dedicated to the beneficial management of natural resources and natural areas within their communities.

Master Naturalist volunteers receive in-depth training in wildlife and natural resource management focused on local ecosystems and provides service in the form of community education, conservation, and demonstration projects.

Initial requirements to become a Certified Texas Master Naturalist, Sabine-Neches Chapter, include 40 plus hours of approved basic training, 40 hours minimum of approved volunteer service, 8 hours minimum of approved Advanced Training, and a background check.

Fees for the class are $140 which covers all learning materials including the updated Texas Master Naturalist handbook, a 735- page, full- color, hardcover manual.

Instructions for applying online are posted at txmn.org/sabine/.

Monthly meetings are held on the fourth Thursday from 6:30-8:30 p.m.

In 2023, they are celebrating the 25th Anniversary of the Texas Master Naturalist Program, which is sponsored by Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service and the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

Local chapter partners are Shangri La Botanical Gardens, Big Thicket National Preserve, Sea Rim State Park, Roy E. Larsen Sandyland Sanctuary, Village Creek State Park, Big Thicket Association and J. D. Murphree Wildlife Management Area, among several others.

Each year the Texas Master Naturalist Program trains about 750 new Master Naturalists, provides about 320,000 hours of service (valued at $6.2 million), offers about 46,000 hours of advanced training, and reaches about 160,000 youth, adults, and private landowners through direct contact events across the State of Texas.

For more information, contact Randy Beehn at sabinenechestxmn@gmail.com.