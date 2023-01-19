Filing begins for local races. See who is up for election. Published 12:18 am Thursday, January 19, 2023

Filing has begun for seats on municipal and school boards in Orange and Jefferson counties.

Filing runs to Feb. 17 for the May 6 election.

Early voting for the May election is from April 24 to May 2.

In Orange County:

Bridge City

Three seats are up for election: Place 1 Aaron Roccaforte, Place 3 Tammi Fisette and Place 5 Terry Gauthier.

Terms are for two years.

Bridge City Independent School District

The seats for two board members are up for election. They are Place 6 Michael C. Johnson and Place 7 Mark Anderson.

Orange City Council

Two seats are up on Orange City Council. They are Council member Place 3 (single member district 3) — Terrie T. Salter and Council member Place 6 (at large) — Paul Burch.

Terms are for three years.

West Orange-Cove Consolidated Independent School District

Two trustee seats are up for election. They are Ruthie Hancock and Tommy Wilson Sr.

Terms are for three years.

City of West Orange

The mayor seat and two council seats are up for election. They include Mayor Randy Branch, Councilmember Brent Dearing and Councilmember Meritta Kennedy.

Little Cypress-Mauriceville Independent School District

Three seats are up for election on LCMISD school board. They include Place 1 Clinton Temple, Place 2 Joshua G. Fisher and Place 5 Kevin Wallace.

City of Vidor

The mayor’s seat and three council seats are up for election: Mayor Misty Songe, Ward 1 Kelly Carder, Ward 4 Jessica Barker and Ward 6 Jane Hill.

Terms are for two years.

Port Arthur and Mid Jefferson County:

City of Port Arthur

There are six seats up for election: District 1 Ingrid Holmes, District 2 Cal Jones, District 3 Thomas Kinlaw III, District 4 Kenneth Marks, Position 7 Charlotte Moses (at large), and Position 8 Donald Frank (at large).

Terms are for three years.

Port Arthur Independent School District

Two trustee seats are up in PAISD. They are Kenneth Lofton Sr. and Joseph Guillory II.

Guillory was recently sworn in as Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace. Lloyd Marie Johnson, who previously served as a trustee, was recently appointed to replace Guillory until a trustee is elected to the position.

City of Nederland

Two seats on Nederland City Council are up for election. They are Ward 1 Councilman Talmadge Austin and Ward III Councilman Randy Sonnier.

Terms are for three years.

Nederland Independent School District

The seats for two NISD board members are up for election. They are for Trustee Kay DeCuir and Trustee Jerry Albanese.

Sabine Pass Independent School District

Two school board seats are up for election in Sabine Pass ISD. They include Trustee Julie Saunders and Trustee Charlotte Deslatte.

Terms are for three years.

Sabine Pass Port Authority

The seats for port commissioners Ricky Keltz, Suzette Chumley and Lin Berg are up for election.

Terms are for two years.