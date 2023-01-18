PHOTO FEATURE — Southeast Texas Coaches Hall of Fame to honor Cornel Thompson

Published 12:36 am Wednesday, January 18, 2023

By Orange Leader

Cornel Thompson

Former West Orange-Stark coach Cornel Thompson will be inducted into the Southeast Texas Coaches’ Hall of Fame at noon Jan. 28.

Tickets are $20/each, which includes a meal. Money can be paid at the door.

The 2022 Coach of the Year awards are presented during the CHRISTUS and Beaumont Bone and Joint Hall of Honor Banquet in the Grand Ballroom of the MCM Elegante in Beaumont.

