PHOTO FEATURE — Little Cypress-Mauriceville Cheer excels at UIL State Spirit Published 12:34 am Wednesday, January 18, 2023

Congratulations are in order for the Little Cypress-Mauriceville Cheer Team.

They squad placed second out of 51 schools across Texas in the UIL State Spirit competition in Fort Worth.

“We couldn’t be more proud of your representation of LCM,” a school district release said.