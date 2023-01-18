Orange Commissioner Johnny Trahan helps lead South East Texas Regional Planning Commission

Published 12:32 am Wednesday, January 18, 2023

By Orange Leader

Orange County Commissioner Johnny Trahan, right, speaks on the economy in Orange County. (Mary Meaux/The Leader)

The South East Texas Regional Planning Commission on Thursday will install the 2023 officers at the City of Beaumont Event Centre.

The SETRPC is a voluntary association of local governments established in 1970 that includes Hardin, Jasper, Jefferson and Orange Counties.

The Commission promotes intergovernmental cooperation and coordination, and provides a forum for the discussion and study of area issues.

The 2023 officers are:

  • Jefferson County Commissioner Michael Sinegal, president
  • Hardin County Judge Wayne McDaniel, first vice president
  • Orange County Commissioner Johnny Trahan, second vice president
  • Jasper County Judge Mark Allen, third vice president
  • Port Neches Mayor Glenn Johnson, fourth vice president
  • Lumberton Councilwoman Kimberly Cline, fifth vice president
  • Kirbyville Councilwoman Amanda Gates, treasurer
  • Pine Forest Mayor Cathy Nagel, secretary

The outgoing president is Bridge City Councilwoman Terri Gauthier.

For additional information, contact Shanna Burke, executive director, at 409-899-8444 or sburke@setrpc.org.

