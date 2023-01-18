Orange Commissioner Johnny Trahan helps lead South East Texas Regional Planning Commission
Published 12:32 am Wednesday, January 18, 2023
The South East Texas Regional Planning Commission on Thursday will install the 2023 officers at the City of Beaumont Event Centre.
The SETRPC is a voluntary association of local governments established in 1970 that includes Hardin, Jasper, Jefferson and Orange Counties.
The Commission promotes intergovernmental cooperation and coordination, and provides a forum for the discussion and study of area issues.
The 2023 officers are:
- Jefferson County Commissioner Michael Sinegal, president
- Hardin County Judge Wayne McDaniel, first vice president
- Orange County Commissioner Johnny Trahan, second vice president
- Jasper County Judge Mark Allen, third vice president
- Port Neches Mayor Glenn Johnson, fourth vice president
- Lumberton Councilwoman Kimberly Cline, fifth vice president
- Kirbyville Councilwoman Amanda Gates, treasurer
- Pine Forest Mayor Cathy Nagel, secretary
The outgoing president is Bridge City Councilwoman Terri Gauthier.
For additional information, contact Shanna Burke, executive director, at 409-899-8444 or sburke@setrpc.org.