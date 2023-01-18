Community Trash-Off trash planning begins — “making Orange a cleaner place to live and work” Published 9:37 am Wednesday, January 18, 2023

1 of 3

Work has begun for the 28th annual Community Trash-Off scheduled Feb. 25 from 8 a.m. to noon at the City of Orange Riverside Pavilion, located at 709 Simmons Drive in Orange.

This year’s Community Trash-Off is presented by INVISTA and hosted by Shangri La Botanical Gardens and Nature Center, in collaboration with the City of Orange.

Orange County residents are encouraged to come out, take pride in their community and help clean up trash from area neighborhoods and waterways.

Participating teams and individuals enjoy a free pizza lunch after the event.

To register a team or individual, visit shangrilagardens.org to complete registration and waiver forms.

Teams are limited to 3-5 members, but groups are encouraged to register several teams.

For more information, contact Melinda Jackson at mjackson@shangrilagardens.org or at 409.670.9113.

Take note that this year’s Community Trash-Off location has been moved to The City of Orange Riverside Pavilion at 709 Simmons Drive, beside the boat ramp to the south.

Shangri La Gardens Associate Director Katie Krantz says Trash-Off is the perfect opportunity for individuals to come together and work towards the common goal of making Orange a cleaner place to live and work.

“We encourage all of our neighbors to take a few hours to join us for the 28th Annual Community Trash-Off and showcase the pride and resilience we have as a community,” she said.

“We hope everyone takes a little time from their day to help achieve this common goal. We are deeply grateful to INVISTA for supporting Trash-Off again this year as our Presenting Sponsor, along with Orange Mayor Larry Spears, the City of Orange staff and all of those great volunteers who contribute to this important effort.”

If weather becomes a problem, a rain date makeup would be March 4.