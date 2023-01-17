UPDATE — TxDOT announces Interstate 10 reopening following Tuesday crash Published 9:42 am Tuesday, January 17, 2023

As of 2:36 p.m., TxDOT announced I-10 eastbound at FM365 reopened following an early morning crash.

(original story)

BEAUMONT — An overturned vehicle on Interstate 10 Tuesday morning is expected to cause delays.

The Texas Department of Transportation said I-10 eastbound is closed at FM 365 due to an overturned 18-wheeler near Smith Road in Jefferson County, just west of Ford Park.

At 9:23 a.m. Tuesday, traffic officials estimated I-10 eastbound would stay closed for several hours as crews work to remove the vehicle.

“Please use an alternate route,” TxDOT said.