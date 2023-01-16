Severe weather this week could include tornadoes and large hail Published 7:21 am Monday, January 16, 2023

Heavy rain and severe storms are possible Wednesday as the National Weather Service says there is a slight risk (2 out of 5) for severe weather is in place for the majority of the region, apart from the coast and Acadiana, where a marginal risk (1 out of 5) is in place.

A marginal risk (1 out of 4) for excessive rainfall is also in place for the entire region.

Damaging wind gusts look to be the primary threat with these storms however, a tornado and large hail cannot be ruled out.

Locally heavy rainfall leading to urban type flooding and frequent loud to ground lightning will also be possible.

Scattered thunderstorms will begin to develop late Wednesday morning into Wednesday afternoon south of a warm front.

A squall line is then expected to move across the region Wednesday evening into early Thursday ahead of a cold front.

Weather officials said confidence is relatively low in how much discrete activity will develop on Wednesday morning/afternoon and if any of these storms will be able to fully tap into the severe potential.

Confidence is increasing for the severe weather threat within the squall line Wednesday evening/Thursday morning, especially for the potential for damaging winds and heavy rain.