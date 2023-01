PHOTO FEATURE — Orangefield High School cheerleaders earn state finalists Published 12:02 am Saturday, January 14, 2023

The Orangefield High School cheerleaders competed Thursday at the UIL State Spirit Competition in Fort Worth.

This is the program’s second year to compete.

For the first time in school history, the team advanced as state finalists and ranked 15th in the state of Texas in the 3AD1 division.