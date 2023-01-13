Amier Washington celebrates college football signing with family, LCM community Published 12:16 am Friday, January 13, 2023

LITTLE CYPRESS — Amier Washington sat smiling this week nervously at the front of Groves gym looking out over friends and family.

A sense of excitement crackled throughout the building like electricity as the star student-athlete for the Little Cypress-Mauriceville Bears was ready to make his college decision final.

Decked out in Red Raiders gear with a LCM backdrop behind him, the first team all-district defensive end officially announced he was choosing to play football at the next level for Texas Tech University.

The room burst into cheers and applause.

The 6’2,” 260-pound pass rusher from Orange was garnering some major attention from other D1 schools, including, Baylor, the University of Houston and Central Michigan. He ultimately chose Texas Tech because he liked how they went about their business during the recruiting process.

“I just love the way they run their program,” Washington said. “I love the coaching staff over there, especially coach Fitch (Texas Tech’s D-line coach). He came to a lot of my games and just really supported me.”

LC-M wrapped up the 2022 season 6-5 overall, earned the third-place playoff seed out of District 10-4A Division I. The Bears fell to Kilgore 28-6 in the Class 4A Region III Division I bidistrict playoffs.

Washington describes himself as a “twitchy and explosive athlete off the edge,” and the on-field product certainly matches that.

Washington brings a rare blend of power and speed as a pass rusher that defensive coordinators dream of.

With his power 5 football dreams being reached, Washington had some words of wisdom to impart to all the athletes in the area who are also trying to play at the next level.

“Just keep on working until you achieve what you want,” Washington said. “Don’t ever give up. Even when things suck, you have to put your head down and keep going.”

Washington joins Texas Tech’s stacked recruiting class, which is currently ranked No. 23 in the nation, as the Red Raiders try to build on this season’s success and TaxAct Texas Bowl victory.

LCM Eric Peevey previously told Orange Newsmedia when he saw Washington on film for the first time when he was a sophomore, you could see the motor and drive he had.

“He basically played on instinct though,” Peevey said. “(In 2021), everything came together for him. He picked up more knowledge, knew where to go better and found out how he could use his hands so much better. Plus, the biggest thing was, he got stronger. He was a beast for us all season and made it so tough on everyone we faced.”

It was also before the season when Washington told Orange Newsmedia how special Texas Tech is.

“I had a visit to Lubbock (in the summer) and man, it was so nice,” said Washington. “The facilities were tremendous and they treated me well. I look forward to it.”

— Written by Brett C. Strahan