Lutcher Theater bringing science to life on stage for local students Published 12:04 am Wednesday, January 11, 2023

An educational tour of the scientific method as “Doktor Kaboom! Look Out! Science is Coming!” brings the topic to life at the Lutcher Theater Jan. 19 with shows at 9:30 and 11:30 a.m.

The effort is part of the Lutcher Incredible Kids Events.

David Epley, through the character of Doktor Kaboom!, performs original interactive science comedy shows for audiences of all ages.

Creatively blending theatre arts with the wonders of scientific exploration, Doktor Kaboom! keeps his crowds riveted with interest and rolling with laughter. Science experiments are designed to involve, excite, educate and entertain.

“This quick-paced one hour show will keep students entertained with innovative science experiments that are hilarious and enthralling to our area students,” said Lynae Sanford, executive director of the Lutcher Theater.

Topics covered during “Doktor Kaboom! Look Out! Science is Coming!” include: safety; pressure and force; simple machines; velocity; application of science to everyday life; the scientific method (hypothesis and experimentation); multiple experimentation; constant discovery of new information and data; definitions: chemical reactions, exothermic, external and chemical formula; mass; air pressure and demonstration vs. experimentation.

The show is best suited for fourth through eighth graders and family programming.

Because of their generosity, student tickets for “Doktor Kaboom! Look out! Science is Coming!” are offered at $5, allowing students the opportunity to experience live theater for a reduced rate.

To purchase, call the Lutcher Box Office at 409-886-5535 or visit lutcher.org for more information.

The Lutcher Theater is located at 707 Main Avenue in Orange.