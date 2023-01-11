Kristian Gordon earns place with All-State Band; performance planned in San Antonio

Published 12:16 am Wednesday, January 11, 2023

By Orange Leader

Kristian Gordon is a tenth grade student and developing musician at Little Cypress-Mauriceville High School. (Courtesy photo)

Kristian Gordon is taking his musical talents to San Antonio, part of a recent statewide recognition earned by the local 10th grader.

The Little Cypress-Mauriceville High School sophomore earned a spot in the ATSSB All-State Band. He advanced through the Region competition and placed second in the Area Competition.

The place qualified Gordon to send an audition recording to the state level, where he was chosen from a wide field of candidates for the All-State Band.

Gordon is set to perform in San Antonio during the Texas Music Educators Association (TMEA) Convention Feb. 11 at the Lila Cockrell Theatre.

