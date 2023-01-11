19th Annual Mardi Gras Festival details outlined for Orange Published 10:30 am Wednesday, January 11, 2023

The City of Orange Convention and Visitors Bureau, in partnership with the Greater Orange Area Chamber of Commerce, is hosting the 19th Annual Mardi Gras Festival.

The fun takes place Feb. 11th at the Riverside Pavilion, at 709 Simmons Drive in Orange.

A schedule of events are as follows:

Kiddie Carnival | 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Munchkin Parade | 1 p.m.

DJ Entertainment | 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Krewe of Krewes Parade | 6:30 p.m.

The parade route for Mardi Gras 2023 has changed.

The parade will begin on Front Avenue and 1st Street, turning left on 5th Street, turn right on West Division Street, turn right on 10th Street, turn right on Green Avenue and left on Simmons Drive.

Food and drink vendors will be on site throughout the festivities. No dogs or pets are allowed at Riverside Pavilion.

For parade applications or additional information concerning the Mardi Gras festivities, call the Orange Convention and Visitors Bureau at 409-883-1011 or the Greater Orange Area Chamber of Commerce at 409-883-3536.