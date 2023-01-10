Orangefield students attend Rotary Youth Leadership Awards Published 12:08 am Tuesday, January 10, 2023

ORANGEFIELD — Several Orangefield High School students attended the Rotary Youth Leadership Awards over the weekend, hosted by Rotary Clubs all over the Southeast and East Texas.

Students participated in a variety of events and activities that enhanced their leadership qualities while also allowing them to learn more about themselves and build relationships with other RYLA participants.

Orangefield students did a remarkable job this weekend, school leaders said.

“We are proud to recognize Zach Bourque for being selected to return to RYLA next year as a counselor,” a school statement said.