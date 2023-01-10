Neches FCU announces promotions for vice presidents, other leaders Published 12:04 am Tuesday, January 10, 2023

Jason Landry, president/CEO of Neches Federal Credit Union, recently announced promotions of vice presidents, assistant vice presidents, managers and supervisors.

“We are very pleased to make this announcement,” Landry said. “These promotions reflect the growth and health of our credit union and our commitment to signature service for the 80,000 members that we serve in Southeast Texas.”

Jacob Devillier has been promoted to VP of Member Services. Devillier has been employed at Neches FCU for eight years and has a BBA in Management from Lamar University.

Wayne Stokely has been promoted to AVP of Commercial Lending. He has been employed at Neches FCU for 17 years and has more than 37 years of experience in the financial industry.

Lisa Coffey has been promoted to AVP of Mortgage Lending. She has been employed at Neches FCU for three years and has more than 37 years of experience in the financial industry.

Megan Woodard has been promoted to AVP of Service Center. She has been employed at Neches FCU for 16 years and is pursuing her BBA in Management through Lamar University.

Blake Sanford has been promoted to IS Manager. Sanford has been employed at Neches FCU for 16 years and has a BS in Management Information Systems.

Danette Mangioni has been promoted to Indirect Lending Manager. Mangioni has been employed at Neches FCU for five years, has an ABA in Business and has more than 38 years of experience in the financial industry.

Melissa Mizer has been promoted to marketing supervisor. She has been employed at Neches FCU for 16 years and has an AAS in Management.

Megan Hanks has been promoted to Business/Community Development Supervisor. She has been employed at Neches FCU for six years and has a BS in Exercise Science and Fitness Management from Lamar University.

Roxie Sasser has been promoted to Compliance Supervisor. Sasser has been employed at Neches FCU for three years, has an AAS in Accounting, and has more than 16 years of experience in the financial industry.

Lisa Smith has been promoted to HR Supervisor. Smith has been employed at Neches FCU for 11 years, has a BBA in Business Administration, is a SHRM Certified Professional (SHRM-CP) and is Professional in Human Resources (PHR) Certified.